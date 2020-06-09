National Assembly Speaker urges MPs to strictly follow SOPs during session

June 9, 2020

Islamabad, June 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has urged all the members to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to press release the Speaker underlined such a need while chairing a meeting of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly to discuss modus operandi for conducting sittings of the National Assembly during COVID-19.

The Speaker initiating the discussion said thirteen members of the House and a significant number of staff members had been tested positive for COVID-19. It was agreed in the meeting that session is being held in special circumstance hence all Standards Operating Procedures should be followed by the members and the staff in letter and spirit.

The meeting also decided not to take any other issue but the members’ only take part in general discussion on budget and its passage. It was also agree upon that the sittings of the assembly would stretch up to three hours with presence of 25% of the total membership of assembly during a particular sitting.

The chief whips of the parliamentary parties were asked to submit names of their members interested in taking part in the discussion in the National Assembly Secretariat. The meeting also decided to hold discussion on issues of PIA air crash, Steel Mills, locusts attack on crops, sugar crisis and atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir during the pre-budget sittings of the assembly.

