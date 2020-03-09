National Assembly Speaker urges upon the commonwealth nations for synergic efforts to counter the common challenges and threats commonwealth fraternity must raise voice for peaceful resolution of occupied Kashmir from the CPA platform: National Assembly Speaker

March 9, 2020

Islamabad, March 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser had urged upon the Commonwealth Nations for synergic efforts to counter the common challenges and threats. He said that ending hunger and poverty, providing health and education, women empowerment, and peace and security were the common challenges posed to the Commonwealth. The Speaker Asad Qaiser said this while addressing a seminar held today at Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services, Islamabad to mark the Commonwealth Day, 2020. Speaker Asad Qaiser said that world was presently going through some serious yet common challenges.

He said that from corona virus outbreak, global warming, rising Islamophobia, blatant violation of human rights and from building walls to mass migration were common threats to commonwealth countries for which a cohesive strategy was imperative. He said that transformation of world for the better future by sharing individual gains and cooperation was the inspiration behind the creation of Commonwealth. He said that the democratic values collectively shared by the 54 member states in consequence of London Declaration 71 years ago, were a testament of the thread which still held the Commonwealth nations together.

The Speaker said that enduring commitment to our shared values and principles can help us combat the challenges at hand. He stressed upon the commonwealth fraternity to play crucial role in tackling those challenges. He suggested that parliamentary diplomacy can be vital in realizing that vision for our people. Emphasizing upon the Commonwealth Nations, the Speaker said that as members of the commonwealth family, synergic efforts were required to end hunger and poverty, provide health and education, achieve sustainable development and women empowerment, and peace and security for the global citizen.

Drawing attention of the international community especially that of the Commonwealth Fraternity towards the Kashmir issue, the Speaker said that since August, 2019, occupied Kashmir had been turned into an open-air prison, where a crippling communications blockade has made the lives of locals miserable. He said that recent riots and vandalizing of mosques in Delhi by the Hindutva ideology followers was a glaring example of how Muslims and their rights were viewed in modern India. The Speaker warned that no amount of bullying or constitutional deception can change the disputed status of Occupied Kashmir.

Further, highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris, he said that silence of International community was a test of their conscience on the ongoing worst human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir. He said that the commonwealth family must advocate and voice peaceful resolution of the Indian Occupied Kashmir issue from the CPA platform. He said that Kashmir issue needed to be resolved as per aspiration of Kashmiri people and international commitments. Underlining Pakistan’s desire of peace in the regions and exceptional relations with its neighbours, the Speaker said that Pakistan had always aspired of a peaceful neighbourhood and settlement of contentious issues through dialogue.

He said that Pakistan heartily welcomes the Afghan Peace Dialogue and hope that peacetime prevails for our Afghan brothers across the western border. Reiterating the significance of peace for development, the Speaker said that only goodwill and cooperation can ensure inclusive economic empowerment for all, particularly women, youth and marginalized communities.

He was confident that the commonwealth nations were able to share the fruit of progress and prosperity by building upon an informed parliamentary community. The Seminar was attended by Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman Parliamentary Kashmir Committee, Member Executive Committee CPA, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA/Chairperson CWP Caucus, Parliamentarians, High Commissioners of Commonwealth Countries, Conveners of PFGs of Commonwealth Countries, and senior officers of the National Assembly Secretariats.

For more information, contact:

Principal Information Officer,

Press Information Department (PID)

Tel: +92-51-9252323, +92-51-9252324

Fax: +92-51-9252325, +92-51-9252326

Email: piopid@gmail.com

Website: www.pid.gov.pk

Related Posts