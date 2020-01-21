National Assembly Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting meet

January 20, 2020

Islamabad, January 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Meeting of the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting was held in Committee Room No. 7 Parliament House, Islamabad this Afternoon. Mian Javed Latif, Chairman presided over the meeting.

The Committee expressed concern over the dual standard of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as their attitude remain lenient towards influential personalities and they impose severe punishments to others on identical violation of Code of Conduct of PEMRA. The Committee pointed out that it became a routine matter that some of the Anchors of Private Channels humiliate Parliamentarians and other public fame figures on their own will in live talk shows due to improper check and balance of PEMRA.

The Committee called Chairman, PEMRA in person to attend the tomorrow meeting to answer the queries of this august Committee. The Committee further directed that Chairman, PEMRA may also provide complete information about imposing and lifting of ban on an TV Anchor against a live talk show in which the Federal Minister for Water Resources participated.

The Committee discussed the issue of construction of road on the land of Radio Pakistan in Ali Pur, Islamabad and directed that Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) may hold a Board meeting to consider the request of more than 20,000 people on humanitarian ground and report to the Committee within 15 days of the meeting.

Earlier, new Secretary, M/o Information and Broadcasting briefly apprised the Committee about the efforts made by them to ensure compliance of the Committee’s recommendations and problems faced by them in this regard. The meeting was attended by Engr. Usman Khan Tarakai, MNA, Mr. Aftab Jahangir, MNA, Mr. Nasir Khan Musa Zai, MNA, Khawaja Saad Rafique, MNA, Ms. Maiza Hameed, MNA, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, MNA, Ms. Syma Nadeem, MNA, Ms. Naz Baloch, MNA and Officials of M/o Information and Broadcasting and its attached departments.

