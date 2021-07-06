National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development meets

Islamabad, July 05, 2021 (PPI-OT):15th meeting of the Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP and HRD) was held today under the Chairmanship of Sheikh Fayyaz ud Din, MNA, in Committee Room of Old PIPS Hall, B and D Block, Parliament Lodges, and Islamabad.

The Committee confirmed the minutes of the previous meeting held on 9th April, 2021, unanimously. The Committee directed the Ministry to provide the report of the fact finding Committee which was constituted by the Prime Minister Inspection Commission on the direction of Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding the extorting money from labourers by Pakistan Embassy officials in Saudi Arabia. The Committee directed that a mercy petition should be presented by the Ambassador of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia regarding the matter of accident by Mr. Tariq Aziz, in Saudi Arabia, at the earliest.

The Committee further directed that a summery should be moved by the department to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the “Diyat Payment” on humanitarian grounds. The Committee adopted the report of Sub-Committee appointed under the Convenership of Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA, regarding the Housing Schemes and Hospitals administrated by Workers Welfare Fund and Overseas Pakistanis Foundation.

The Secretary Ministry of OP and HRD assured the Committee that the vacant posts of CWA, s should be filled within 15 days. The Committee constituted the Sub-Committee with the following Composition and Terms of Reference:

Composition:

Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto Convener

Mr. Javed Hassnain Member

Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah Member Terms of Reference: “to look into the matter of accident by Mr. Tariq Aziz, a Pakistani Citizen in Saudi Arabia” Mr. Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Syed Javed Hassnain, Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Mr. Atta Ullah, Mr. Muhammad Jamal ud Din, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Ms. Sobia Kamal Khan, Mr. Khalid Ahmed Khan Lund, Mover Ms. Uzma Riaz MNAs, and senior officers from the Ministry, attended the meeting.

