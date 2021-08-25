National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways meets

Islamabad, August 25, 2021 (PPI-OT): The meeting of the Standing Committee on Railways held today under the chairmanship of Mr. Mueen Watto, MNA, in committee Room Pakistan Railways Headquarters, Lahore to discuss the agenda items issued vide Secretariat Notice dated 16the August, 2021. The committee approved the minutes of its meeting held on 3rd June, 2021.

The committee shown its reservation on the poor implementation of the previous recommendations made in different meeting, specially the recommendations regarding negotiation with the illegal encroachers and vacation of commercial railways land from the land grabbers. Further, the committee also reiterated on the issue of regularization of staff, clearance of retiring benefits and dues of railways employees.

The committee discussed the report of Sub-Committee and approved its recommendations. During the discussion, the members of the committee raised objection as the Minister for Railways did not attend a single meeting of the standing committee so far.

The derailment of sir Syed Express train was also came under discussion and the committee recommended that compensation to the injured and the legal heirs of dead passengers should be made at the earliest after completion of all legal requirements. The committee has reservation on the auction policy and recommended that the said policy should be improved by Railways. Chief Controller Purchase was directed to provide the detail of auction of scrap for the last 5 years.

The committee has view that the contractors are running the train professionally and earning the more profit as compare to railways which is the question mark on the professional people of Pakistan Railways.

The committee also discussed the present status of ML-I project which is pending since long and the committee has always briefed by the railways that the project will be started soon in every briefing. Lastly, Ministry of Railways briefed the committee that Chinese loan have been approved but in spite of that there is no ground progress. The committee recommended that the said project may be launched at the earliest for its timely completion.

Railway Golf and Country Club has already taken over by the railways and will be outsourced soon after legal and other formalities as briefed by the Ministry of Railways. However, the committee emphasized on its previous recommendations that Railways should take over the financial matter of the club and the amount so earned by the club must be in the account of Pakistan Railways.

On the agenda item pertaining to the damage of wall of Dargah at Kotri, Railways informed that 06 employees have been identified and proceedings against them are under way.

Integrated Transit Trade Management System (ITTMS) project at Chaman, Balochistan have been settled and railways issued tender for development activities over there. CEO, railways informed the Committee that there is shortage of 7.50 Billion to pay the retiring benefit to the employee of railways and the Committee recommended that Federal Government may provide the funds for clearance of said dues.

The Committee also recommended that the sub Engineer appointed on contract in railways may be regularized as they got training from railways academy at Walton.

The Committee also recommended that the Shops and Khokha sealed by railways may be de-sealed as the people intend to pay current rent along with outstanding amount in instalments, The Committee also discussed the performance of present Divisional Superintendent Sukkur Division and recommended to remove him due to frequent derailment of trains in his jurisdiction.

The Committee appointed Sub-Committee under the convenors hip of Ch. Hamid Hameed with the composition having the member Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani and Mr. Ramesh Lal.

The following members, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Mr. Amjad Ali Khan, Mr. Tahir Iqbal, Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mr. Ali Pervaiz, Mr. Muhammad Khan Daha, Mr. Nauman Islam Shaikh, Mr. Ramesh Lal, Muhammad Bashir Khan, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and Ms. Nusrat Wahid attended the meeting.

