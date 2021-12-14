National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges meets 

Islamabad, December 13, 2021 (PPI-OT):A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held today at 2:00 p.m. in the Committee Room # 7, Parliament House, Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA. The Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 26-11-2021; The Comprehensive report/Implementation status of the previous recommendations of the Committee was placed before the Committee.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA regarding baseless and fabricated story concocted against the prestige of him for defamation amongst the public through media in his absence Mr. Tahir Ahmed Khan, Chief MEPCO, Multan, Mr. Umar Lodhi, Superintendent Engineer, Mr. Shahzad Rahi, XEN Shujabad Division, Raja Arif, SDO, Shujabad, Mr. Muhammad Mubashir, Line Superintendent, Mr. Muhammad Qamar, Assistant Lineman and Mr. Muhammad Khalid, LD against the Hon. Member; the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, MNA against DPO, Rajanpur, RPO, Dera Ghazi Khan, DPO, Rahim Yar Khan, RPO, Bahawalpur, AIG (South Punjab) Mr. Zafar Iqbal Awan, Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary, Punjab (Home Department) and I.G.P Punjab, Lahore, regarding not handling the deteriorated law and order situation in District Rajanpur and District Rahim Yar Khan; the Committee pended the Question of Privilege with the recommendations that a joint operation/consultation is required on this matter by the I.G.Ps of three Provinces.

The Committee also recommended that a case regarding financing, budgeting, allocation and purchase of Arms should be prepared and should be presented in the Council of Common Interests through M/o Inter Provincial Coordination. The Committee also recommended that the Addl. IGP South Punjab and the RPOs of Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan and the DPOs of Districts Rajanpur and Rahim Yar Khan should have a meeting with the Hon. Mover and Syed Murtaza Mahmud, MNA.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MNA regarding allegedly not responding the telephone calls of the Hon. Member by Mr. Tariq Banoori, Chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and misbehaviour of Mr. Waheed Ahmed, Director, Planning and Development, HEC, Islamabad; as the issues of the Hon. Mover were resolved, therefore, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MNA regarding allegedly non-attending the telephone call of the Hon. Member by Mr. Inaam Ghani, Inspector General of Police, Punjab; as the issues of the Hon. Movers were resolved therefore, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MNA regarding allegedly non-attending the telephone call of the Hon. MNA by Maj. (R) Khuram Butt, Zonal Head PASSCO, Hafizabad and Mr. Muhammad Azam Khan, in-charge PASSCO Purchase Centre Kaliki Mandi; as the Hon. Mover withdrew his Question of Privilege in writing, therefore, the Committee disposed of the Question of Privilege.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA against inaction of Inspector General of Police, Sindh on his written complaints regarding threats to his life; after hearing the reply from DIG (Admn), Sindh Police, unanimously decided to dispose of the Question of Privilege. The Committee also recommended that one more Security Personnel should be given to an Hon. Member of the Committee Ms. Shagufta Jumani, MNA. The Committee also recommended that the security should also be given to Mr. Attaullah, MNA by Sindh Police.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Muhammad Aslam Khan, MNA regarding non-addressal of the issues raised by the Hon. Member relating to his security, illegal buildings and encroachments by the Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh, Karachi, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege with the recommendation that Commissioner, Karachi should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person. The Committee also recommended that the D.G, Sindh Buildings Karachi should have a meeting with the Hon. Member of the Committee Ms. Shagufta Jumani, MNA.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Sajid Khan, MNA against non-implementation on the recommendations of the Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) regarding allocation of 265 seats in Medical and Dental Colleges for the students of FATA and Balochistan under PSDP Project by the Chairman, Higher Education Commission and President, Pakistan Medical Commission; the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting. The Committee recommended that the President, Pakistan Medical Commission should have a meeting with the Hon. Mover.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Sajid Khan and five other MNAs regarding non-comprehensive briefing to the Standing Committee of SAFRON by Mr. Muhammad Israr, Secretary, Agriculture Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Mr. Atta Ullah, MNA regarding not attending the telephone calls of Hon. Member by Managing Director, Water Board Karachi; as the M.D, Water Board, Karachi did not attend the meeting, therefore, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

On the Question of Privilege raised by Ms. Zille Huma and other MNAs regarding inaction of Ministry on the recommendations of National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination concerning with Dr. Syed Mazhar Hussain, Deputy Director, Services, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) Islamabad; the Committee recommended that the Secretary M/o National Health Services should conduct an inquiry on all the matters of the Question of Privilege and including the issues raised (pictures shown) by Dr. Syed Mazhar Hussain, Deputy Director during the meeting.

The Committee also recommended that the recommendations of the Standing Committee on National Health Services of the National Assembly should be implemented in letter and spirit. The Committee also recommended the present and ex. Executive Director including Dr. Shabbana should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person.

The Committee also recommended that Dr. Syed Mazhar Hussain should be posted out from NIRM and the report in this regard should be submitted within fifteen days to the Committee. The Committee also recommended that the examination of Dr. Syed Mazhar Hussain should be made by a classified Surgeon.

On the issues of Hon. Members with Pakistan International Airlines Limited (PIA); the Committee disposed of the matter with the recommendations that the Secretary, M/o Finance and Revenue, Joint Secretary (Services) of the National Assembly and D.S (Finance) of the National Assembly should have a consultative meeting on the issues of extensions of vouchers of the Hon. MNA and to resolve these issues.

On the issues of Hon. Members with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, Pakistan (OGRA); the Committee pended the issues with the recommendations that the M.D, SNGPL and M.D SSGPL should attend the next meeting of the Committee in person.

On the issues of Hon. Members with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP); and the Committee disposed of the issues with the recommendations that a list of all the focal persons for the Hon. Parliamentarians appointed in Banks should be provided to the Committee.

On any other item with permission of the Chair, the Hon. Members of the Committee raised an issue regarding transfer of Mr. Mashooq Ali Sheikh, Director CDA and Mr. Aqeel Ahmad Sandhu, Deputy Director, CDA. The Committee recommended that the Chairman, CDA should post both the said officers at Parliament Lodges with a report to the Committee.

The Committee also expressed its displeasure for not allowing both the said Officer in Parliament House as the Hon. Chairman of the Committee was demanding them in the meeting. The Committee also recommended that the ban on these officers of CDA for their entry in the Parliament House should be finished.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Mr. Muhammad Amjad Farooq Khan Khosa, Mr. Muhammad Sajjad, Chaudhry Armghan Subhani, Mr. Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Mr. Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Syed Imran Ahmad Shah, Syed Murtaza Mahmud, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, and Engr. Ali Muhammad Khan, MNAs/Minster of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

The meeting was also attended by, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Mr. Sajid Khan, Mr. Atta Ullah, Ms. Zille Huma, MNAs. Mr. Shah Zain Bugti, MNA/Minister also attended the meeting as a Special Invitee.

