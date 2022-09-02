National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions meets

Islamabad, September 02, 2022 (PPI-OT):The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) met today at 11:00 a.m. in Committee Room No. 7, Parliament House, and Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mr. Muhammad Jamal ud Din, MNA.

2. The Committee expressed its great displeasure on the absence of Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan in the meeting while considering the matter regarding disbursement of funds to the traders/shopkeepers in Miran Shah, District North Waziristan raised by Mr. Mohsin Dawar, MNA on a point of order in the House on 16th May, 2022.

Mr. Mohsin Dawar, MNA while participating in the meeting as mover raised his serious concerns on distributing the funds to the said traders/shopkeepers not according to the SOPs as agreed by all the stakeholders.

He further pointed out that the funds are not being distributed through serial wise but pick and choose, which is wrong. In this regard, the Committee deferred the said agenda for next meeting with the direction to the Deputy Commissioner District North Waziristan to attend the next meeting in person with all relevant record.

3. The Committee discussed the issue of payment to the affectees whose Houses were damaged fully/partially during War against Terrorism in Tribal District South Waziristan at length.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan informed while briefing the Committee regarding payment to the affectees in respect of their houses fully/partially damaged during war against terrorism in Tribal District South Waziristan that 47240 cheques released out of 47395 so far and the remaining to be distributed very soon.

He further said that total MIS entries are 97526 and the remaining mature cases regarding fully/partially are 5124 will be uploaded on MIS system very soon. Thereafter, the Committee directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan to complete the mature cases uploading on MIS system within one month and submit report to the Committee accordingly. The Committee further directed to the Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan to also complete the survey of remaining fully/damaged houses without any further delay.

4. The Committee further recommended to the Secretary Finance Division, Islamabad to release the funds as requested by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government to make payment to the affectees of South Waziristan whose houses were damaged during war against terrorism in Tribal district South Waziristan which are pending since long.

5. The meeting was attended by MNAs: Mr. Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Mr. Naveed Ameer Jeeva,Mr. Afreen Khan and Ms. Nuzhat Pathan and Mr. Mohsin Dawar MNA/Mover and Officers/Officials of the Ministry and its attached Departments.

