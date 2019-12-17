National Assembly to host Regional Dialogue on Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration; Dialogue to focus on Exploring Shared Prosperity through CPEC

December 17, 2019

Islamabad, December 17, 2019 (PPI-OT): National Assembly of Pakistan will host a regional dialogue on “Role of Parliaments in Cementing Regional Integration” on Wednesday 18th December, 2019 in Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS), Islamabad. The dialogue will focus on exploring the corridors of Shared prosperity through CPEC for Pakistan and the Region. The dialogue will be attended by Parliamentarians, representatives of the Government, representatives from diplomatic corps, intelligentsia and development experts.

Speaker Asad Qaiser will inaugurate the Dialogue at 10:00 am on Wednesday, with his key note address. The Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Sher Ali Arbab and Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Mr. Yao Jing, will also address inaugural Session of the regional dialogue and highlight the CPEC role in progress and development of the region. The second and concluding session of the Dialogue will focus on “CPEC- A Win Win situation for all”. On conclusion the Report on “Building Regional Connectivity for Pakistan” by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES) would also be launch.

