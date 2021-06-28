National Assembly to meet on Monday, the 28th June 

Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):I am directed to inform that as announced by the Honourable Speaker in the House, the National Assembly will meet on Monday, the 28th June, 202L at 12.00 noon. Orders of the Day issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on 24thJune, 202L will remain same for the transaction of Business on 28th June, 2021.

