National Assembly to meet on Monday

May 8, 2020

Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned National Assembly session on Monday at 3pm in Islamabad. The House will debate on reducing impacts of COVID-19 and other related matters concerning the pandemic.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

