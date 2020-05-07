National Assembly to meet on Monday

May 8, 2020

Islamabad, May 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned National Assembly session on Monday at 3pm in Islamabad. The House will debate on reducing impacts of COVID-19 and other related matters concerning the pandemic.

