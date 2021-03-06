National Assembly to meet on Saturday

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly to meet on Saturday at 12:15 pm. According to National Assembly Secretariat, Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post National Assembly to meet on Saturday appeared first on Official News Pakistan.

Related Posts

Pakistan condemns twin terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

User2

Intermediate Science Books Can Now Be Accessed Via Online College Admission Portal

User2

Hurriyat forum calls for immediate release of detainees

User2