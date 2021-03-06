Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly to meet on Saturday at 12:15 pm. According to National Assembly Secretariat, Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.

