Islamabad, March 05, 2021 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the National Assembly to meet on Saturday at 12:15 pm. According to National Assembly Secretariat, Prime Minister Imran Khan will seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly.
