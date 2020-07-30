Home » Ministries, Official News
National Assembly to meet today
July 30, 2020
Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned session of National Assembly on Thursday at 3 pm in Parliament House. The President has summoned the session in exercise of Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
