National Assembly to meet today

July 30, 2020

Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned session of National Assembly on Thursday at 3 pm in Parliament House. The President has summoned the session in exercise of Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts