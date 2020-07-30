National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » Ministries, Official News

National Assembly to meet today

July 30, 2020

Islamabad, July 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned session of National Assembly on Thursday at 3 pm in Parliament House. The President has summoned the session in exercise of Article 54 (1) of the Constitution.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

Related Posts

Tags:

PPI_Banner