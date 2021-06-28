National Assembly to resume its budget session tomorrow

Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):The National Assembly will resume its budget session tomorrow at 12:00 noon. The House will discuss and approve the Demands for Grants for various ministries.
