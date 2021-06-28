National Assembly to resume its budget session tomorrow

English Ministries Official News
PPI News Agency

Islamabad, June 27, 2021 (PPI-OT):The National Assembly will resume its budget session tomorrow at 12:00 noon. The House will discuss and approve the Demands for Grants for various ministries.

 

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

The post National Assembly to resume its budget session tomorrow appeared first on Official News Pakistan.

Related Posts

Statement by Foreign Minister at Informal Meeting of SAARC Council of Ministers on the side-lines of 73rd Session of UNGA

User2

Juma prayers disallowed 14 times at Jamia masjid last year

User2

IOK people urged to make Friday strike call successful

PPI News Agency