National Assembly to resume its session in Islamabad on Monday

Islamabad, February 26, 2023 (PPI-OT):The National Assembly will resume its session at the Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday evening, while joint sitting of the Upper and the Lower Houses will be held on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. Besides legislative business, matters of national and international importance will be taken by the parliament.

