(NATIONAL): Call to protect fundamental rights of Sindh’s people

KARACHI:Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network (SHRDN) has expressed serious concerned over grave violation of human rights in Sindh as people are deprived of their fundamental rights of freedom of expression and right to fair trial.

Addressing a joint press conference organized by SHRDN at Karachi Press Club (KPC), Ali Palh, advocate, Coordinator of SHRDN and activists Naghma Shaikh, Inam Abbasi and Sorath Thebo said the fundamental rights of the citizens must be respected.

They demanded to end impunity to those who are supposed to protect the citizens, but violate the laws. They pointed out in recent months the abductions of human rights defenders (HRDs) and political workers in the province has increased.

The human rights activists said the defenders operate in a hostile environment, with threats and attacks by state and non-state actors, including abductions, disappearances, and killings. Space for civil society continues to shrink as the government continues to place restrictions on the activities of international and domestic civil society organizations.

Laws are used to restrict the rights of defenders and to criminalize their activities, they said adding that Pakistan does not have specific laws, policies or practices that protect human rights defenders.

Recently, Sarang Joyo, a political worker was abducted and was later released after a strong reaction from civil society and by the political parties and right groups. Many students groups are also complaining about the state’s restrictions and monitoring of their activities.

It has been reported that human rights defenders have been subject to sophisticated methods of state surveillance and targeted online through malware and phishing attacks.

Censorship of dissent in online spaces is steadily increasing; people are being abducted and legally charged on social media posts, they remarked.

There is misuse of Blasphemy law and in recent weeks a surge is noticed in registration of cases against a particular sect of Muslim. The government should take serious measures to end the misuse of this law.

Article 19 of the United Nations Declaration on Human Rights (UDHR) states that ‘everyone shall have the right to hold opinions without interference’ and ‘everybody shall have the right to freedom of expression; his right shall include freedom to seek, receive and impart information and ideas of all kinds, regardless of frontiers, either orally, in writing or in print, in the form of art, or through any other media of his choice.’ However, Right to Expression is globally recognized as the foundation of Human Rights but this right is seldom exercised in Pakistan due to red tape around.

The abduction and imposing fake charges on human rights defenders and political workers is a gross abuse of power by a democratic state to punish its citizens for exercising their right to political dissent.

Sindh Human Rights Defenders Network (SHRDN) urges the authorities to immediately take measures to release all the missing persons. Further, the SHRDN also urges government to provide its citizen an enabling environment for full enjoyment of right to association and freedom of expression.