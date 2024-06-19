Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday announced cash prize equal to one month’s salary for the staff which participated in a three-day cleanup drive on the occasion of Eidul Adha.
Praising the efforts of her team, she said that officers and staff of all municipal departments, solid waste management companies have written a new history of public service, especially in the ongoing intense heat. Maryam Nawaz appreciated her team and added that the dream of ‘Saaf Suthra Punjab’ [Clean Punjab] is becoming reality now.
Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also appreciated Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her team for excellent cleanliness and public service during the three days of Eidul Adha.