National Command and Operation Centre decides to reduce inbound international travel

Islamabad, May 02, 2021 (PPI-OT): The National Command and Operation Centre has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5th May to 20th May in view of prevailing global and regional disease trends. A statement issued by the NCOC said that international flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20 percent during this period. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has said that the aircraft operations shall be subject to full compliance of the authority instructions regarding aircraft disinfection, passengers and crew protection measures.

