Srinagar: National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, declared that his party is committed to advocating for the reinstatement of Article 370 and the restoration of rights previously granted to the residents of the region.
According to Kashmir Media Service, during a media interview in Srinagar, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi expressed the party’s determination to counteract the forces that have marginalized the Kashmiri population and deprived them of their rights. “We will fight with dignity, as the people have chosen representatives to voice their concerns. We want to maintain a friendly relationship with the Indian government, but we won’t accept that friendship at the cost of our honor and dignity. We did not receive a mandate from the people for that,” Mehdi stated.
The NC’s stance underscores ongoing political tensions and the complex relationship between regional parties and the central government concerning autonomy and regional rights.
