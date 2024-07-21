In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has criticized the BJP-led Indian government for effectively marginalizing the voice of the people by augmenting the powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the territory.
According to a Kashmir Media Service, the remarks were made by NC leaders during a daylong conference of the party functionaries in Jammu.
Addressing the party workers, NC leaders, including Ajay Sadhotra, Rattan Lal Gupta, Raghubir Singh Manhas, and others, described this move as a significant disservice to the people of IIOJK. They argued that it undermines the status of elected representatives and prevents them from fulfilling the aspirations of the masses.
The NC leaders said that the Modi-led government has weakened democracy in IIOJK by concentrating power in the hands of the Lt. Governor, thereby effectively marginalizing the voice of the people. They lamented that this approach has sidelined the elected representatives, hampering their ability to address the needs and concerns of the populace.