National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Indian Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has declared that the party would prioritize granting amnesty to incarcerated Kashmiris and restoring the constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) if elected in the upcoming elections.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, Ruhullah said this while outlining the party’s election agenda during a press briefing in Srinagar.
‘The biggest issue for us is the status of [IIOJK], its constitutional status, restoration of those guarantees which were snatched from us. Not only will we talk about these issues in this election, but if we succeed, we will work on these issues,’ Ruhullah said.