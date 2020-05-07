National Coordination Committee meets today to discuss reopening educational institutions from June 1

May 7, 2020

Islamabad, May 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting is being held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss reopening of business activities and educational institutions from 1st of next month.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood chaired virtual meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference in Islamabad. Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan proposed continued closure of schools due to fear of coronavirus spread. However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa suggested to open the school, aimed at mitigating the student’s educational loss.

