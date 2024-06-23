National Democratic Movement (NDM) on Monday flayed the government for depriving district Harnai of development schemes in the fiscal year 2024-25 budget.
The Spokesman for NDM District Harnai said in a statement that funds for upgradation of existing educational institutions and establishing new ones in different districts of the province had been earmarked in the PSDP for other areas, but colleges, higher and technical education had been ignored in district Harnai.
He said that the role of Harnai’s elected representative was merely a show piece, he said and added that the Government Girls College Harnai had been deficient of teaching staff for the last five years, while the post of the college principal had been vacant for the last many months.
The spokesman concluded by saying that NDM Harnai would devise a future line of action after consulting representatives of different political parties, tribal elders and civil society leaders.