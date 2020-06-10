National

National Economic Council reviews economic affairs of country

June 10, 2020

Islamabad, June 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting is discussing the economic affairs of the country.

For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk

