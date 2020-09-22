(National): FIA arrest man for cyber crime

Quetta:Cyber Crime Wing of F.I.A arrested a person accused of child pornography, said a statement issued by Media Cell of F.I.A on Tuesday. Following the directions of Arsalan Manzoor, In-charge, Cyber Crime Circle Quetta, raiding team led by Sub Inspector, Israrullah Taj conducted a raid and arrested alleged accused from Quetta and recovered two mobile phones containing proofs of child pornography.

Accused was blackmailing the family of a minor girl after taking obscene pictures and videos. Case has been registered against the alleged accused and further investigation under way.