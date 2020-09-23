(National): Fowzia terms September 23 a black day

Karachi:Aafia Movement Pakistan (AMP) leader and noted neuro-physician of the country Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that the day of September 23 is a black day of history as on this day justice was murdered.

Addressing to a peaceful protest march entitled ‘human rights of Aafia’ that marched from the Karachi Press Club to the Governor House here Wednesday, she said the 23rd September 2010 is the day of the murder of justice. It would be remembered as a black day in history. On this day, America, making a mockery of justice, had handed a punishment of 86 years of imprisonment to the daughter of Pakistan, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, without any evidence and proofs. She said on that day humanity defeated it case in a US court. She said it was also a black day as the Pakistani rulers on that day sold their respect and self-honor and opted a criminal silence. She said ten years have already passed but the criminal silence of the Pakistani rulers still continues.

Pakistan civil society has arranged this peaceful march that was also participated by Tehreek Labaik Pakistan Karachi Amir Allama Razi Hussaini, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor, Pasban Karachi President Abdul Hakim Qauid, PDP Karachi general secretary Sardar Zulfikar, Pakistan Sarzameen Party leader Shamshad Siddiqui, ex-MPA Naila Muneer, ex-MNA Fowzia Hameed, Fowzia Taib, Pakistan Conservative Party leader Kamal Ahmed, Human Rights Council of Pakistan Chairman Jamshid Hussain, Shehri Tanzeem Pakistan president Rizwan Shamis, chairman of Ham Hen Shaheen Foundation Amaduddin, Muslim Students Organization Karachi President Adil Ansari, Joining Hands Chairperson Sabeen Memon, Muhban e Karachi Social Organization President Hafiz Muhammad Arshid, Pakistan Conservative Party Karachi President Kamal Ahmed, and representatives of Social Students Forum, Law and Journalists Group, Abu Hurira Welfare Trust, Muttahida Ulema Mahaz, Ulema Council of Karachi, Aalmai Hamid wa Naat Council, Gharib Ittehad Party, Omap Researchers, Muash Academic Park, Al-Rehman Academy, Oxford Grammar School Surjani, Price Grammar School North Karachi and others.

Dr Fowzia said that the jail in which Aafia Siddiqui is detained has become the worst prison of the US, where the daughter of the nation is braving shameful ordeals. She said the whole nation through this peaceful March appeals the Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise voice for Aafia in his meeting with the US president and also in the general assembly of the UN and bring him back like a proud leader of a proud nation. She said the daughters of the nation could not be sold for petty benefits.

She said that there is a statement of a US prisoner about Dr Aafia in which she had described Aafia as a soft hearted, highly scholarly and good natured lady. She had claimed that Aafia was tortured and given shocks with sophisticated equipment before her own eyes. She is being pressed to disown her faith. Dr Fowzia regretted that Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) are still silent over these atrocities.