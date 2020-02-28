National Institute of Maritime Affairs holds seminar on Kashmir issue at Bahria University, Karachi

February 28, 2020

Karachi, February 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) organized a seminar on the topic of ‘Kashmir issue – Revocation of Articles 35A and 370 of Indian Constitution; Options for Pakistan vis-à-vis Rising Hindutva in India’ at Bahria University, Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. The honourable Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider graced the second session of the seminar as Guest of Honour.

During the seminar, various prominent and distinguished speakers comprising Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Ambassador (Retd) Abdul Basit, Former CJCSC General (Retd) Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Group Captain (Retd) Sultan M Hali, Dr. Rabia Akhtar, eminent Policy Makers, Security Analysts and Academicians contemplated on historical, legal, ethical and socio-political aspects of Kashmir issue beside implementation of Hindutva Ideology by India’s BJP fascist government.

The speakers underscored the need of effective diplomatic and media campaigns to mobilize international community on Kashmir crisis and strongly condemn the Indian Atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir. In this context, the policy options for Pakistan to effectively deal with ongoing crisis in Kashmir were also deliberated.

Earlier, Director General NIMA, Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem highlighted the ‘special status’ of Kashmiris as well as depriving citizenship status of certain segments of Indian Muslims which is an obvious evidence of emerging face of Indian fascism. The Guest of Honour, Honourable Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider also elucidated the audience that Plebiscite is the only solution to Kashmir issue. He augmented the need to project Kashmir issue among International community for its rightful solution in favour of Kashmiris.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi in his closing remarks accentuated India’s move to change the status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir is another manifestation of the Indian Government to promote Hindutva Ideology, which is aimed at “saffronising” India and turning it into a Hindu-dominated “Hindustan”.

He further stated that Kashmir being the core conflict between India and Pakistan has its implication on the security situation at sea. Pakistan Navy however is well aware of the resultant challenges and is ready and prepared to thwart enemy’s ill designs. The seminar was attended by a large number of dignitaries, Tri-Services officers, academia, media representatives, members of think tank and students of Bahria University, Karachi.

For more information, contact:

Directorate of Public Relations,

Pakistan Navy

Naval Headquarters, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-20062326

Cell: +92-300-8506486

Website: www.paknavy.gov.pk

Related Posts