(NATIONAL): Isolated rain expected in southeastern Sindh

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Friday, rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in southern Punjab and southeastern Sindh. Hot and dry weather is expected in Balochistan.

On Saturday, rain-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Hot and dry weather is expected in Sindh and Balochistan.

Past 24 Hour Weather: Rain-thundershowers occurred in upper/central Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Islamabad (AP 115, Z/P 25, Golra 23, Bokra 22, Saidpur 19), Kasur 95, Bhawalnagar 78, Lahore (A/P 70, City 48), Chakwal 46,Sargodha 33, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 32, Chaklala 27), Hafizabad 29, Joharabad 26, Attock 20, Sahiwal 16, Murree 14, Sialkot 09, Jehlum 08, Bhawalpur (A/P 07), M.B. Din, Narowal 06, Noorpur Thal 04, T.T. Singh 03, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Khanewal 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 42, Kakul 19, Parachinar 14, Balakot, Pattan 13, Saidu Sharif 08, Kalam, Mirkhani 03, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City, AP 11), Garhidupatta 11, Rawlakot 10, Kotli 07,Gilgit Baltistan: Astore, Gilgit, Bagrote 02, Gupis 01.

Yesterday’s Highest Maximum Temperatures (°C): Turbat 43°C, Sukkur and Shaheed Benazirabad 38°C.