National Junior Training Hockey Camp begins today

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation is holding National Junior Training Hockey Camp from today (Wednesday) at National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

The players will report to the head coach National Junior Hockey Team Olympian Danish Kaleem by noon Wednesday.

A total of 27 players will attend the camp ahead of the international assignments of the national junior hockey team. In addition, PHF has directed five more talented players to participate in the camp. The PHF selection committee will review the performance of these players and compile its detailed report.

The players who have been invited for the camp to prepare for the Junior World Cup and Junior Asia Cup are Rana Waheed (WAPDA), Moin Shakeel (SSGC), Ghazanfar Ali (SSGC), Waqar Goalkeeper (WAPDA), Umair Sattar (MPCL), Aqeel Ahmed (MPCL), Abdullah Goalkeeper (MPCL), Roman Khan (WAPDA), Mohibullah (WAPDA), Murtaza Yaqub (MPCL), Hammad Anjum (WAPDA), Hanan Shahid (NBP), Shahzeb Khan (Sindh), Asif Hanif (MPCL), Mohsin Hassan (Punjab), Anis (Punjab /ADBP), Hammad Ali (Navy), Osama Bashir (PAF), Waqar Ali (MPCL), Samiullah Khan (Customs), Arbaaz (MPCL), Rizwan Ali (PAF), Ali Aziz (WAPDA), Adeel Latif (SSGC), Abdul Manan (SSGC), Ehtesham Aslam (MPCL) and Abuzar (Punjab). Another five players told to attend the camp are Qaiser Khan, Bilawal, Danish (Army), Naveed Alam (Punjab), and Shahzeb (AJK).

Danish Kaleem will be the camp commandant while Rana Zaheer Ahmed Babar Coach, M Mudassir Ali Khan Coach, Syed Abuzar Amrao Video Analyst, Dr. Asad Abbas Team Doctor and M Zahid Afzal (Trainer) will perform their professional services at National Junior Training Hockey Camp.