Islamabad: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have pledged their commitment to enhancing the teaching profession and promoting literacy on the occasion of World Teachers Day. Both leaders emphasized the critical role of teachers in shaping society and the importance of equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, President Zardari called on the nation to reaffirm its commitment to empowering teachers, ensuring their respect and recognition. He described teachers as the architects of society, vital for nurturing young minds. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sharif aligned with the global community in celebrating World Teachers’ Day, recognizing teachers’ significant contributions to the nation’s future. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to educators, aiming to establish a high-performing educational system that supports both students and teachers in a rapidly evolving global landscape.
The post National Leaders Commit to Empowering Educators on World Teachers Day appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.