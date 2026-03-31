New York: Pakistan has voiced its opposition to adding new permanent members to the United Nations Security Council, arguing the move would exacerbate existing imbalances and deepen institutional divisions.

Speaking to a group of twenty students from Manhattan University, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, cautioned that expanding permanent seats would increase institutional dysfunction rather than resolve current disparities, according to an official information today.

The Ambassador articulated that Pakistan, as part of the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) Group, instead supports an increase in the category of non-permanent membership. This alternative, he explained, is intended to make the Council more democratic, representative, efficient, and accountable.

During the briefing at the Pakistan Mission, the envoy also underscored the UN’s essential role in coordinating global responses to emerging and long-term challenges, citing artificial intelligence, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and climate change as key areas.

Ambassador Ahmad further emphasised that in a rapidly changing world, multilateral cooperation has become increasingly necessary.