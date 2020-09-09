(NATIONAL): PILER deplores deaths of 21 workers in Mohmand agency

KARACHI:Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER) has expressed serious concern and anguish over deaths of 21 workers and injuries to many others in Mohmand mines’ collapse incident yesterday and has demanded the provincial and federal governments to take steps to prevent such incidents.

In a statement issued here Wednesday, Karamat Ali, Executive Director, PILER said that occupational safety and health situation in the industrial and commercial sectors in Pakistan is unsatisfactory, but in mines sectors is the worst.

After every other day reports of deaths of workers in mines are appearing in the media, but the provincial governments are not taken serious measures to save workers’ lives.

According to reports, the workers died in the Ziarat mines area in Mohamand tribal district as huge boulders fell on the workers present during collapse of marble rocks due to blasts.

Ali offered condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased workers and demanded the government to pay the compensation to the affected families as well as to the injured workers.