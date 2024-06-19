Protests were held at various places in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the authorities anti-people policies.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Thursday, one such protest was staged by residents of Karnah in Kupwara district against a steep hike in monthly power tariffs by the power distribution authorities. The demonstration took place in the main market and proceeded to the Tehsil Headquarters in Karnah.
Protesters voiced their frustration, stating that the increased electricity costs are unaffordable for the impoverished local population. They highlighted the economic struggles of the people, who find it challenging to meet basic needs, and described the tariff hike as a form of injustice. Representatives from various political parties and civil society groups in Karnah joined the protest to show their solidarity.