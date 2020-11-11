Lahore:The Punjab Assembly could not address its agenda on Wednesday due to the protest by opposition lawmakers who were agitating against the reply of Minister for Law regarding demands of farmers, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in its Daily Factsheet.

The House met for 39 minutes. The sitting started at 1626 hours against the scheduled time of 1400 hours. The Speaker presided over the entire sitting. The Deputy Speaker was not present. The Leaders of the House and Opposition did not attend the sitting.

As many as 14 (4%) MPAs were present at the outset and 107 (29%) at the adjournment of the sitting. Parliamentary leader of PPPP attended the proceedings. Four out of eight minority lawmakers attended the sitting.

The House neither considered six legislative proposals nor observed the question hour.

As many as seven lawmakers spoke on points of order for 26 minutes. The opposition lawmakers protested for eight minutes during reply of Provincial Minister for Law about the demands of farmers who recently staged sit-in Lahore. The Session was adjourned for an indefinite period.