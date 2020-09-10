(National): Rain-hit rural areas betrayed, ignored: Haleem Adil

Karachi:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that relatively better efforts are taken by rehabilitation of urban-flood affected Karachiites, but the rain and flood hit rural areas of Sindh are badly betrayed and ignored.

Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly here on Thursday flanked by MPA Shahnawaz Jadon, Sumair Mir Sheikh and others, he appealed to the federal and provincial governments, NGOs and philanthropists to urgently rush to assist hundreds of thousands of displaced rural families living under the open sky on roads and embankments. He asked NGOs to help people instead of holding seminars. He said we have also seen those areas where the chief minister had visited and people told that after one helicopter, other helicopter came with Bilawal but when the people asked where is ration and medicines, they were told the Center is not giving money.

Haleem Adil said the President of Pakistan would also visit the affected areas as there is a comprehensive plan of assisting the affected people. He said during coronavirus pandemic we had distributed Rs60billion in Sindh. Now also we will assist the people of Sindh. He said the Tiger Force is also helping people in whole province. He said grade 21 officers should be posted as administrators. He said during the visit of Sindh, they have observed that the province was not sunk due to rains but due to the negligence of rulers of Sindh.

He said natural water ways and drains have been encroached upon. He said we are decrying Gujjar Nullah but half of Sindh went drowned due to Saline Nullahs and RBOD. He said in fact corruption of irrigation department drowned Sindh. He said farms and lands of Waderas are saved but straw huts of poor Haris are inundated. He said a large number of poor village families are still stranded in stagnant water. He said by criticizing the Federal government the hungry people could not be fed. He said Sindh government is looking to the federal government even for provision of mosquito nets.

He said he has already distributed the aid given by the NDMA amongst the poor people. He said in 2010 and 2011 we had witnessed floods. He said this time after rains there is the threat of a river flood also. He said the rulers of Sindh are doing politics of press conferences and letters.

He said they should not put hurdles in ways of our projects. He said we have to reconstruct the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), we have to clean the Nullahs and there are many other projects in the big package that we are bringing for Karachi. He said we have started our projects and the Sindh government should start its projects also.

Haleem Adil said we are also planning to develop and uplift other districts. He said work should be done through PCIC. He said Tiger Force is going to every area. He said brave nations fight natural calamities bravely. He said in Sindh crops and livestock have faced big losses. He said no department of Sindh government is seen everywhere, only helicopters are seen in the affected areas. He said the Supreme Court has given three years to start KCR. He said we want to build K-4 and complete other uplift projects of the megacity Karachi.