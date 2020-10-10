(National): Solidarity expressed with protesting workers

KARACHI:The National Labour Council (NLC), a representative body of the workers, Saturday expressed solidarity with the All Pakistan Employees, Pensioners and Labour Tehreek in its protest for the employees and workers’ rights. It announced to take part in the sit-in on October 14 at Islamabad.

At a meeting of the NLC Sindh Chapter held here on Friday evening under the chairmanship of NLC Convener Abdul Latif Nizamani, the representatives of trade unions and labour support organizations expressed serious concern over workers’ plight in the country due to increasing price hike, privatization plan of the government and laying of the government employees.

The government has laid off a large number employees of PIA and Steel Mills recently and there are reports of further retrenchment in the government employees. According to reports, the government is reducing the retirement age to 55 instead of 60 years.

The participants pointed out that this year the government has still not announced minimum wages for unskilled workers besides not increasing salaries of federal government employees. They said nowhere in the industry the minimum wages law is being implemented as the government has failed to implement its laws. Although the Sindh government has made a number of labour laws, the their implementation is a matter of concern.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Karamat Ali, executive Director Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research (PILER; Nasir Mansoor of National Trade Union Federation; Ms. Zehra Khan, Homebased Women Workers Federation; Qamarul Hassan of IUF; Jannat Hussain; Abdul Rauf; Syed Iqtidar Hussain; Mahboob; Muntakhib Alam; Mohammad Hanif Khan and others.