The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has deferred its decision on a petition seeking a nationwide increase in electricity prices, leaving millions of consumers in suspense over a potential rise in their October utility bills. The regulator reserved its judgment on Monday following a public hearing on the matter.
The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guarantee (CPPA-G) had filed a request for an upward revision of Rs. 0.19 per unit under the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for August 2025. The proposed tariff alteration, if sanctioned, would be effective for one month only.
The hearing, held at the authority’s headquarters, was chaired by the NEPRA chairman. It was attended by officials from the CPPA-G and the energy ministry, alongside representatives from the business community, journalists, and members of the public.
In a statement, the regulatory body noted that it had carefully listened to the views presented by all stakeholders. NEPRA will issue a detailed judgment after completing its scrutiny of the data and arguments provided during the session.
If the petition is approved, the rate adjustment will be reflected in consumers’ bills for the month of October. The authority clarified that, as per government policy, the monthly charge would also be applicable to the customers of K-Electric.
This potential price surge comes after consumers recently received some financial respite. Earlier this month, NEPRA notified a relief of Rs. 2.57 per unit for K-Electric users for the June and July adjustments, while customers of other power distribution companies experienced a reduction of Rs. 1.79 per unit for July, with the relief being passed on in the current month’s bills.