Naval Chief presides over Command and Staff Conference at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad

April 29, 2020

Islamabad, April 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy concluded at Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. The Conference was chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. The Field Commanders participated in the conference through Video Tele-conference from respective Field Headquarters.

Matters related to geo strategic milieu, national security, operational preparedness, training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future developmental projects of Pakistan Navy were also given to Chief of the Naval Staff. The forum reviewed the deteriorated security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) and reaffirmed the support for just and rightful struggle of Kashmiris.

The Naval Chief expressed confidence over operational preparedness of the Navy and successful conduct of series of Live Weapon Firings with utmost professionalism and commitment. The forum also discussed countrywide spread of COVID-19 and resolved to maintain operational preparedness and simultaneous support to countrymen through ongoing relief operations being undertaken by Pakistan Navy.

Command and Staff Conference is the apex decision making body of Pakistan Navy in which all Chiefs of Staff, Principal Staff Officers and Field Commanders undertake strategic review of Pakistan Navy’s Policies and Plans.

