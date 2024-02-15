Naval chief terms strengthening submarine industry as topmost priority

KARACHI: Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf has termed strengthening the national ship and submarine industry as the topmost priority of Naval Headquarters.

He said this during a keel laying ceremony of Second Hangoor class submarine held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

He said that Pakistan Navy's self-reliance efforts will be boosted with the manufacturing of Hangur class submarines as it will be equipped with the latest technology and weapons.

The Naval Chief commended the joint efforts of the Ministry of Defense Production, Pakistan Navy and Karachi Shipyard in the production of indigenous modern submarines.

Naveed Ashraf also expressed gratitude to the China Shipbuilding and Offshore International Company for their vital cooperation in the manufacturing of these submarine.