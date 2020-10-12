Naved bowls Hawks United to victory

KARACHI:Left-armer paceman Naved Ahmed helped Hawks United to a narrow eight-run victory over Karachi Striker Cricket Club in the second Corporate T-20 League Cricket Tournament here at the Country Club Ground.

Hawks United posted 150 runs before losing all of their wickets in 19 overs. Muhammad Talha top scored for the side with 27 runs.

Right-arm Leg spinner Talha Ahmed claimed three wickets for 27 runs in four overs while Anis Paracha took two wicket for 22 runs.

In reply, Karachi Striker scored 142-8 in 20 overs. Anis Paracha top scored for the side with 28 runs. Left-armer pacer Naved Ahmed bowled lethally capturing three wickets for 21 runs. Mohammad Shameel picked two wickets for 22 runs.