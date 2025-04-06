Nawab Salman Khelji, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Balochistan and head of the Khelji tribe, has stated that the situation in Balochistan is continuously deteriorating, and the resolution of these issues is only possible through tribes and specific political parties.
Addressing a press conference here today, Nawab Salman Khelji said that after consulting with Pashtun and Baloch tribal leaders and political figures of the province, a decision was made to convene a peace conference of all tribes.
He urged the state to play the role of a mother and requested the release of Dr. Mehrang Baloch and other Baloch female prisoners. He stated that Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal and Sajid Tareen Advocate should be honored.
Nawab Salman Khelji highlighted the historical facts of Balochistan’s accession to Pakistan, stating that in 1947, Balochistan’s Shahi Jirga had decided to join Pakistan. He appealed to the descendants of the Jirga members to repeat their history.