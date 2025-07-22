Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has selected Hafiz Abdul Kareem for the vacant Senate seat, prioritizing a longstanding personal relationship. This seat was previously held by the late Professor Sajid Mir.
Several members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had proposed that the party award the seat to one of its leaders. However, Sharif, keeping in view his relationship with Professor Sajid Mir, chose Professor Mir’s longtime companion, Hafiz Abdul Kareem.
Sharif’s decision highlights the importance of personal relationships in Pakistani politics. The move has been described as an example of friendship, faith, and ethical conduct.