﻿Nawaz Sharif reclaims PML-N presidency

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been elected the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) unopposed in the party’s general council meeting held on Tuesday.

Sharif has become the party head after six years as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stepped down from the position on May 11. Addressing the general council meeting, Nawaz Sharif allowed the charged crowd to celebrate his return as party president. He said his elevation as party president ‘discarded’ the former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s decision of ousting him from the Prime Minister Office.

Nawaz praised his party workers and brother for their loyalty to the party through crunch times. He accused various forces of attempting to sow discord between him, his brother, and PML-N supporters. The PML-N president revealed that years ago, his brother was offered the prime minister’s position on the condition that he sidelined Nawaz, but the younger Sharif refused.

Addressing the general council meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated his brother on resuming the party presidency. “The injustice done to you in 2017â€¦ God has restored you to your former position and respect with a great majority.”

The prime minister asserted that his brother was disqualified through baseless cases, and even opponents had to acknowledge the injustice faced by Nawaz Sharif.

Shehbaz directly accused PTI founder Imran Khan of orchestrating the alleged rigging of the 2018 general election, stating that “Nawaz’s election victory was turned into a defeat.”

The prime minister lashed out at PTI founder Imran Khan for allegedly attacking the army leadership.