Nawaz, Shehbaz, Maryam, Hamza win Lahore seats

LAHORE: In the general elections 2024 in the provincial metropolis of Punjab, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz clinched Lahore seats.

According to unofficial results, Nawaz Sharif won Lahore's NA-130 seat with a massive majority by securing 171,024 votes against former PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid who managed to get 115,043 votes.

However, Nawaz was defeated by an independent candidate Shahzada Gastasap in NA-15 Mansehra constituency, where he managed to secure 63,054 votes against his major rival candidate Shahzada Gastasap who got 74,713 votes.

Shehbaz Sharif clinched NA-123 seat with 63,953 votes by beating PTI-backed independent candidate Afzal Azeem who secured 48,486 votes. Shehbaz also won Lahore’s PP-158 seat with 38,642 votes against his major rival and independent candidate Yousuf Ali who got 23,847 votes.

Hamza Shehbaz won Lahore’s NA-118 seat with 105,960 votes by defeating PTI-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza who secured 100,803 votes.

Maryam Nawaz managed to win PP-159 Lahore seat with 23,598 votes. His major rival, and independent candidate Mehar Sharafat Ali got 21,491 votes.