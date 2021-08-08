Nawaz will remain leader of people: Kakar

QUETTA: Jamal Shah Kakar, former President, PML (N), Balochistan and former Speaker, has said that people of Balochistan backed the narrative of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been the leader of masses and would remain the leader of people. He said in the coming election, PML (N) would form a government in Balochistan with the mandate of people. He added that PML (N) was the biggest political party of the country, adding that it did not matter if someone parted ways with the party.

Regretting over remarks passed against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the stage of one political party, he said that Balochistan was the land of lofty norms and traditions. He said that PML (N) was still organized in the province, adding that thousands of people were going to join PML (N) in Balochistan.