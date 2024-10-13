National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has said that his party will advocate for the restoration of Article 370 and the rights that have been taken from the people.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Syed Ruhullah Mehdi in a media interview in Srinagar said that they would continue their struggle against the forces that have marginalized Kashmiris and stripped them of their rights.
He said, ‘We will fight with dignity, as the people have chosen representatives to voice their concerns. We want to maintain a friendly relationship with the Indian government, but we won’t accept that friendship at the cost of our honor and dignity. We did not receive a mandate from the people for that.’