Home » Ministries, Official News
For more information, contact:
NCC meets today to discuss situation arising out of coronavirus
June 1, 2020
Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is being held in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting will discuss latest situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.
For more information, contact:
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Government of Pakistan
4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9103557
Email: info@moib.gov.pk
Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk
Related PostsTags: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
PPI_Banner