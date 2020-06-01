National

Home » Ministries, Official News

NCC meets today to discuss situation arising out of coronavirus

June 1, 2020

Islamabad, June 01, 2020 (PPI-OT): Meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) is being held in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. The meeting will discuss latest situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

