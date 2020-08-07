NCOC: (258,099 patients recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan)

August 7, 2020

Islamabad: The total number of recovered coronavirus patients in the country has reached 258,099 making it a significant count.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), there are now 18,494 active cases in Pakistan. 782 new cases were reported over the last twenty-four hours. The death toll from the virus has reached 6052 with 17 new deaths reported over the last twenty-four hours.

