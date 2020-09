Islamabad:As many as 294,740 corona patients have so far been recovered in the country.

According to the latest statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 798 new cases surfaced in the country as result of 42,299 tests conducted during the last twenty-four hours.

The overall death toll has risen to 6,444 losing more seven patients their lives. 544 patients are in critical condition while there are 7,831 active cases in the country.