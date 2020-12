ISLAMABAD:As the second wave of Coronavirus sustains its rise in Pakistan, 58 more deaths and 3,308 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has now reached 8,361 and 355,000 patients stand recovered from the pandemic in the country.

There are now 53,126 active cases of virus infection and positive results ratio is about 7 point 94 percent.