Islamabad:As many as 625 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after tests of 31,697 people were conducted over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the pandemic claimed lives of 15 more people during the last twenty-four hours.

As many as 298,055 patients have so far recovered from the disease. There are now 8,877 active cases in the country.